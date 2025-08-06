The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Sanera's avatar
Michael Sanera
2d

Travis, Absolutely fabulous. It’s hard to express my deepest gratitude for the work you have done on this project. You assembled an inspiring working team. Can’t wait to read the report. It seems like yesterday that you left JLF for Washington. Roy and I knew you would have a major impact on the cause. Thanks Mike.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dappin's avatar
dappin
2d

Nice piece and love this line—I’ve noticed the exact same from Secretary Wright on more than person (directly and indirectly) including myself!

——-

Our meeting started at 4:00 p.m. that day. By 4:30, I was ready to sign up for whatever mission he had in mind. In the weeks since then, I’ve noticed he has the same effect on others. It’s an unteachable gift that few of us have but anyone can recognize. I call it the Chris Wright effect—he puts your sense of self-determination on steroids. And he had a plan that included me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Travis Fisher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture