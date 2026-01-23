The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
36m

We know that wind and solar won’t work, thanks to the combined effect of wind droughts and the lack of grid-scale storage. In some countries the cost of power has doubled or tripled, and what benefits have we got?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/losing-the-war-on-co2

In the big picture, wind and solar are parasitic on more efficient generators and they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves-a0c

They displace coal but can’t replace it

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-7-intermittent-solar-and-wind-power-can-displace-coal-but-cannot-replace-it

And we sleepwalk into the wind drought trap.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap-revised

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

The framing of energy abundance as resiliency infrastructure is brilliant. Most people dunno the historical mortality rates from cold snaps before electrification, so the 99% drop in climate deaths really puts it in perspectve. I remmember losing power for three days during a winter storm in 2015 and the generator saved us. That Korea satellite comparison is probably the most stark visual argument for energy policy impact I've seen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Travis Fisher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture