The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

He is undoubtedly the most competent Energy Secretary in the US history and we are lucky to have him

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
22m

I have been trying to find a way to meet with Secretary Wright or someone from his Team.

We believe that America has yet to do a major focus towards Energy Efficiency. Until we get the nuclear power plants happening, we will be relying on natural gas. America is so blessed to have such an abundant supply of natural gas.

So ask ChatGPT how much natural gas will America's AI Data Centers be consuming to produce all this needed electricity over the next 10 to 15 years. Trillions of cu.ft. Our power plants are still only 50 % energy efficient. That means that 50% of that Trillions is going to be wasted.

My problem with this is, I know that natural gas can be consumed to near 100% energy efficiency. The heat energy in the combusted natural gas exhaust can be captured and utilized. The water in the combusted exhaust and in the power plants cooling tower plume can be captured. Many areas within States say they can't afford to have AI Data Centers and their Power Plants because of water shortages. And then there are the other environmentalists who keep saying CO2 is so bad. Work with us and there will be no CO2 being put into the atmosphere.

AI is really just getting started. There is a lot of negativity towards these Data Centers. The people are saying ~ Not In My Back Yard. I believe that attitude can be smoothed out. We have to make it good for We The People.

I agree Andy that Secretary Wright has the pizazz to smooth this wrinkle out.

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