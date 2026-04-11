The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
6d

Tell the other Travis that this is an excellent piece.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
5d

Texas may be leading in off-grid generation which is just fine because there is no future for data centres feeding on wind and solar on the grid. See the source of the off-grid generation!

Nowadays there is more installed capacity on the grids of the US than ever before but recently the total generation declined marginally. That is not supposed to happen but it will get worse as more subsidised and mandated wind and solar drive more coal out of the grid.

Wind and solar have no place on the grid because wind and solar capacity ain’t real capacity. They are not there on windless nights.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Build as much wind and solar capacity as you like, but there is nothing there when the sun and wind are off duty.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, like the lowest point of a fence, a dam or a flood levee.

The sustainability of a grid loaded with wind and solar is limited by the lowest level of delivery, but the enthusiasts are captivated by the ever-increasing high points as more facilities are installed.

Sadly, the high numbers don’t count during a nocturnal wind drought, as we saw in Texas during the week 19-26 January 2026.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-dream-destroyed-in

Besides, wind and solar are parasites on the grid because they don't generate enough power to reproduce themselves:)

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves-a0c

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