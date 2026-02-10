The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Ian Walker
Feb 10

Beware the impact of behind the meter data centres on natural gas demand and prices for consumers, particularly given increasing LNG exports. US shale gas may not be as “unlimited” as expected. Not a prediction, but a risk. Just sayin…

Al Christie
Feb 10

Data centers need to produce their own power, one way or another. The grid just won't be able to handle the demand. If SMRs aren't ready, then CRE systems are a very good idea. And another good idea is to for data centers to either buy or build a dedicated coal power plant and put their data centers on the same site.

