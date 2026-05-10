On Wednesday, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joins me at the Cato Institute for a fireside chat about his approach to energy policy and some of the driving forces behind his public service. The event is titled “How America Can Unleash the Next Energy Revolution,” and we will discuss the preconditions for energy breakthroughs and the importance of energy to human flourishing.

Secretary Wright is a deep thinker on these issues. Before becoming Secretary of Energy, his now-former company, Liberty Energy, published a book-length report on how energy is “Bettering Human Lives.” We will discuss the key themes from that publication and the path forward for America and the world.

Click here to register to attend in person or watch online.

Energy Dominance Means Human Flourishing

For too long, the mood in energy policy was pessimistic. From rationing gasoline to capping greenhouse gas emissions, the focus was on energy scarcity and limits to growth. Americans would need to consume less, travel less, build less, and expect less. Entire industries were told, explicitly or implicitly, that their existence was temporary. The goal was “net zero,” and nearly every other priority was subordinate.

That worldview is breaking down. Not because people suddenly stopped caring about the environment. In fact, the environment has never been safer or healthier for human beings. And not because climate change is no longer a legitimate concern. The scarcity worldview is breaking down because human ingenuity has proven it wrong.

Rather than running out of energy, Americans keep running into it. The United States is now the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), thanks in large part to technological advancements made by Wright and others. The chart below illustrates the substantial increase in U.S. LNG exports over the past 10 years.

To some, energy dominance is just great business (no argument there). But through the lens of human flourishing, the tankers carrying fuel to people who desperately need it are a lifeline saving them from energy poverty. The high volume of LNG exports deserves the headline coverage it receives. However, some of the fastest improvements in the human condition come from replacing primitive heating and cooking fuels with cleaner fuels like propane. (Yes, the U.S. is also exporting record volumes of propane.)

Hydrocarbon fuels are the ultimate humanitarian boon. Every meaningful marker of human progress—from longer life expectancy to lower infant mortality to modern medicine to refrigeration to industrial production to clean water systems—requires vast amounts of on-demand energy. The brief history of modern economies shows that coal, oil, and natural gas are uniquely well-suited to energize civilization. Competing technologies are more than welcome, of course, but the relevant question for bettering human lives isn’t “how soon should we ban all hydrocarbons?” The better question is “how can we create even more reliable and affordable sources of energy?”

Freedom and energy abundance go hand in hand. The political system of limited government and free enterprise is also the system that yields innovations in energy and technology that improve human lives. Together with the protection of individual rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the story of modern prosperity is one of humanity gaining access to more affordable and reliable energy.

One image sums up the connection between human progress and freedom (or, as I like to say, between light and liberty). Consider the stark contrast between a free South Korea and an unfree North Korea. A NASA image demonstrates the human side of a society in which most people lack basic freedom and economic progress. In the image of North Korea, the only light visible from space comes from the area surrounding the Supreme Leader.

What Will Be the Next Energy Revolution?

Human beings are not merely consumers of resources. We are creators, builders, and innovators. Free societies become prosperous not because experts successfully ration resources, but because millions of people are allowed to experiment, compete, invent, invest, and discover new possibilities.

The shale revolution demonstrated exactly that. Before shale, the American oil and gas sector was widely viewed as mature and slowly declining. The consensus was gloomy. Then entrepreneurs and engineers shattered the conventional oil business—and conventional wisdom—by making shale oil and gas production economically viable. All it took was for the government to get out of the way.

I believe the electricity sector is next. The old model—utilities that are slow-moving, heavily regulated, deeply centralized, and comfortable with delay—is standing in the way of a world that demands speed, agility, and massive expansion of new energy resources. The next breakthrough could come from permissionless innovation in the electricity sector—from new approaches that embrace experimentation, decentralization, and abundance.

Conclusion

In physics, energy is simply the ability to do work. We have plenty of work to do in America, not just in the traditional sense of economic productivity, but in cultivating a policy environment that allows people the freedom to innovate and improve their lives. But energy has become a bright spot for America. The center of gravity is moving away from managed decline and back toward growth, dynamism, more infrastructure, industrial comeback, and human flourishing. The pro-human side is winning. And after years of arguing for that vision when it was not fashionable, Chris Wright deserves a meaningful share of the credit.