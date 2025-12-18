The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Dec 18

A simple way to support new large loads and avoid the costs of building expensive grid expansions is not to build them. Building new large loads on top of the fuel source eliminates the necessity. A recent article said 35 counties have most of the data centers in America. I bet 35 counties produce most of the natural gas production in America. In the future if those counties not only produced the gas but hosted the data centers a lot of costs, delays and public irritation will be eliminated by eliminating long grid expansions.

Dec 19

The PJM example with the $4.4B in upgrades getting socialized is a really good case study in how the current cost allocation framework breaks down. I've been following the datacenter buildout and the regulatory lag is pretty obvious when you compare how fast these loads come online versus how slowly planning processes move. The beneficiary pays principle makes intuitive sense but implemention gets messy when you try to untangle which loads actually caused which upgrades, especially in interconnected systems. Curious if there's any existing precedent for making large industrial customers self-fund their transmission needs without it turning into endless litigation.

