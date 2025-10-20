The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
1h

The one policy that I would like to see for ALL natural gas generators is they have to operate at over 90% energy efficiency. It shouldn't matter if they are connected to the grid or behind the meter DOGE is looking over their shoulder. Waste Is Not Waste If It Has A Purpose. It's time to stop wasting all this natural gas energy. Power plants have been on the low side of fuel -Energy Efficiency forever. If these operators were to Host their natural gas exhaust and use that 45Q money to pay for a large range of greenhouses, the CO2 would all go into whatever food crops are being grown, with zero CO2 going into the atmosphere. This is Real CCU, not CCS that has to be cooled into a liquid form and then pumped ?? miles and then pumped under ground, to me monitored forever. The CCU - CO2 gets transformed into good paying jobs and money.

Hundreds of full time jobs are created, and food is produced. What can't be grown in a greenhouse in ideal growing conditions - everything. When it's raining outside in the fields, it's not raining in the greenhouses. Some crops have specific growing seasons because of weather. In a greenhouse the ideal climate is created - temperature, humidity, lighting. What food do you crave in the winter or spring? Corn on the cob. No problem.

Somehow we have to get this infront of Secretary Chris Wright and Secretary Brooke Rollins and Secretary Lee Zelden. Let them review it and decide.

How much natural gas is going to be combusted to produce power for the AI Data Centers over the next 5 to 20 years, if we have that much natural gas. Let's not waste it.

There is Btu's and CO2 and Water in that exhaust and we have a Purpose for ALL Of It.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
5h

arguably, a key problem is policymakers are afraid if they let others make decisions, they will lose power and power is a key driving force for them to become policymakers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Travis Fisher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture