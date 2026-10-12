The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

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Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
Oct 12

Travis, BAAJA is an uplifting opportunity. When might it pass? Before midterm elections? Before 2027? It's also a step to reducing the impossibly expensive foray into new nuclear power.

Fear: nuclear electricity’s most costly ingredient. "Why pay 8 ¢/kWh for electricity that we know should cost 3 ¢/kWh?"

https://hargraves.substack.com/p/fear-nuclear-electricitys-most-costly

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