The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

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The Art of Philosophy's avatar
The Art of Philosophy
5d

Sigh, you make so many important fundamental points in here Travis. Thank you for making the arguments, and let's hope you get some traction.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
5d

40% of our corn crops end up in our fuel tanks - that is not healthy. It is supporting farmers beyond market pricing which is not good for Americans. I love famers, but production got too good too fast.

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