The Fishtank: Free-Market Insights on Energy Policy

Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
9h

Thanks, Travis, for all the good work you've been doing.

I didn't realize permitting costs were this bad: "The CEO of Williams, the pipeline company, said, “The permitting costs alone are twice as much as what we’re spending on the pipe itself

Just before your close, you're awfully hard on the president and the executive branch. You rightly praise our energy secretary, but after all, it was the president's wise choice that appointed him.

You said "President Trump unleashed “offshore wind carnage” by pausing existing projects, but it's probable that this is just a negotiating tactic to get governor Hochul to come to her senses and build the much needed gas pipeline.

You say "arbitrary decisions from the executive branch are ruining our energy industry and holding back progress across the board". I don't know what you're referring to, unless it's another jab at the attack on offshore wind, which really should be stopped anyway.

So I disagree that the executive branch is "ruining our energy industry". On the contrary, the administrative actions are reforming the energy industry and facilitating a return to common sense. We need oil, coal, gas, and nuclear - we don't need wind, solar, batteries, or EVs.

Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
15h

The US was only one Democratic Administration away from disastrous power failures because the country is in the jaws of the wind-drought trap. It is up to the Trump Administration to get them out, and to show the way for all the other western nations where suicidal net zero policies are in place.

The power crisis experienced by Texas in February 2021 was a taste of things to come when a bitter cold spell and low winds overnight caused a partial blackout of the State. The inadequately winterised gas supply under-performed and a complete blackout was only narrowly averted.

The trap is slowly over several years as subsidies and mandates enabled wind and solar power to DISPLACE coal without being able to REPLACE it.

There is a ‘frog in the saucepan’ effect because coal power retires one plant at a time and this does not cause alarm while there is spare capacity. Eventually the spare capacity runs out and the grid will fail during wind droughts at night, during extreme weather conditions or unscheduled outages of contentional power. The trap only causes public alarm when it is too late, as we see in Britain and Germany.

Fluctuations in solar and wind input pose the same threat in the daytime where grids lack inertia, see the pain in Spain, 2025.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap

